Washington scores 19 to carry Utah Valley over UAB 66-55

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)TJ Washington had 19 points as Utah Valley topped UAB 66-55 on Friday night.

Brandon Averette had 18 points for Utah Valley (3-1). Casdon Jardine added 14 points. Jamison Overton had 11 points for the visiting team.

Will Butler had 10 points for the Blazers (2-1). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 10 points. Tavin Lovan had 10 points.

Utah Valley matches up against Kentucky on the road on Monday. UAB faces Mount St. Mary’s at home on Wednesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com