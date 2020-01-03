Ward’s double-double leads NDSU past Western Illinois

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Tyson Ward matched his season-high with 25 points and added 11 rebounds as North Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 94-74 on Thursday night.

Vinnie Shahid added 22 points and Tyree Eady had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bison (10-5, 2-0 Summit League). Cameron Hunter added 11 points.

Roderick Smith had 15 points for the Leathernecks (4-8, 1-1). Zion Young added 13 points. Kobe Webster had 12 points.

The 94 points were a season high for North Dakota State.

North Dakota State plays Northland at home on Sunday. Western Illinois plays South Dakota State on the road on Saturday.

