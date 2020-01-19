Live Now
FOX 51 Good Day is streaming now

Ward guides North Dakota State past North Dakota 83-74

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Tyson Ward scored a season-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power North Dakota State to an 83-74 victory over North Dakota on Sunday.

Ward hit half of his 22 shots in picking up his third double-double of the season for the Bison (13-6, 4-1 Summit League). Vinnie Shahid hit all eight of his free throws and scored 22, while Tyree Eady added 10 points.

Marlon Stewart paced the Fighting Hawks (8-12, 2-4) with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Sophomore Filip Rebraca pitched in with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and eight boards.

North Dakota State shot 49% overall, 39% from 3-point range (7 of 18) and hit 20 of 23 free throws (87%). North Dakota shot 45% from the floor, 25% from distance (5 of 20) and made 15 of 17 free throws (88%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories