Wampler scores 25 as Wright State defeats Detroit 98-86

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Bill Wampler had 25 points as Wright State won its eighth straight home game, beating Detroit Mercy 98-86 on Thursday night.

Cole Gentry had 19 points for Wright State (20-5, 10-2 Horizon League). Jaylon Hall and Loudon Love added 15 points apiece. Tanner Holden had 10 points, six rebounds and six of Wright State’s season-high 22 assists. Wampler made 9 of 12 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Antoine Davis had 28 points and nine assists for the Titans (6-18, 4-7). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds. Justin Miller had 14 points. Chris Brandon had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Wright State continues to lead the league, one game ahead of Northern Kentucky which defeated Oakland 73-70.

The Raiders swept the season series, having also defeated Detroit 70-69 on Jan. 5.

Wright St. plays Oakland at home on Saturday. Detroit plays at Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com