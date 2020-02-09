Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Wampler scores 20 to lift Wright State past Oakland 83-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Bill Wampler had 20 points as Wright State stretched its home win streak to nine games, beating Oakland 83-71 on Saturday night.

Tanner Holden had 18 points for Wright St. (21-5, 11-2 Horizon League). Cole Gentry added 16 points and six assists. Loudon Love had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 21 points for the Golden Grizzlies (8-17, 3-9). Rashad Williams added 18 points. Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies for the season. Wright St. defeated Oakland 96-69 on Jan. 3. Wright St. plays Illinois-Chicago at home on Friday. Oakland plays Cleveland St. at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC