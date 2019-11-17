Walton lifts Northern Kentucky past Coppin State 82-70

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Dantez Walton tossed a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Tyler Sharpe scored 23 and Northern Kentucky defeated Coppin State 82-70 on Sunday.

Karl Harris added 14 points and three blocks for the Norse (3-1). Silas Adheke grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Kamar McKnight had 18 points for the Eagles (1-4). Dejuan Clayton scored 15, while Koby Thomas contributed 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Norse shot 48% from the floor and 40% (14 of 35) from 3-point range. Coppin State shot 39% overall but just 19% (5 of 26) from distance.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com