Walton lifts N. Kentucky past Oakland 73-70

NCAA Basketball
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Dantez Walton had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Northern Kentucky edged past Oakland 73-70 on Thursday night. Trevon Faulkner added 21 points for the Norse.

Faulkner stole it from Tray Maddox Jr. with 3 seconds left and made of a pair of free throws to secure the win.

Tyler Sharpe had 15 points for Northern Kentucky (17-7, 9-3 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 11 rebounds and five assists.

Rashad Williams had 34 points for the Golden Grizzlies (8-16, 3-8). Xavier Hill-Mais added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Brad Brechting had 10 points.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies on the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 75-64 on Jan. 5. Northern Kentucky plays Detroit at home on Saturday. Oakland plays Wright St. on the road on Saturday.

