Walton carries N. Kentucky past Cleveland St. 73-59

NCAA Basketball
CLEVELAND (AP)Dantez Walton had 22 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Cleveland St. 73-59 on Thursday night.

Jalen Tate had 16 points for Northern Kentucky (20-8, 12-4 Horizon League). Tyler Sharpe added 10 points. Adrian Nelson had 13 rebounds.

Torrey Patton had 13 points for the Vikings (10-18, 6-9). Algevon Eichelberger added 12 points. Tre Gomillion had eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Vikings for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Cleveland St. 75-49 on Jan. 18. Northern Kentucky plays Youngstown State on the road on Saturday. Cleveland St. takes on Wright St. at home on Saturday.

