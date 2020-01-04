W. Carolina downs The Citadel 86-82 behind Steger, Dotson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Onno Steger made 8 of 12 3-pointers and scored 28 points, Carlos Dotson grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 10 points, including a late go-ahead layup, and Western Carolina beat The Citadel 86-82 on Saturday to win its third straight.

Fletcher Abee’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds left put The Citadel up 82-81, but Dotson made a layup and he and Mason Faulkner combined for three free throws before a 3-point try by The Citadel’s Tyson Batiste with 5 seconds left missed.

Faulkner scored 19 points with six assists and Kameron Gibson added 12 for the Catamounts (10-3, 2-0 Southern Conference), who made 13 of 20 free throws and 15 of 34 3-pointers, but were outscored 42-26 in the paint.

Abee and Batiste scored 18 points apiece with Batiste adding six assists for the Bulldogs (6-8, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Kaiden Rice scored 13 points.

Western Carolina plays at VMI on Wednesday and The Citadel plays at Wofford next Saturday.

