Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Vila scores 23 to lift Chattanooga over VMI 86-67

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Ramon Vila had 23 points as Chattanooga beat VMI 86-67 on Wednesday night.

Vila made 9 of 10 shots.

Matt Ryan had 17 points for Chattanooga (16-10, 7-6 Southern Conference). David Jean-Baptiste added 11 points and seven rebounds. Stefan Kenic had 10 points.

Kamdyn Curfman had 13 points for the Keydets (7-19, 2-11). Connor Arnold added 11 points. Travis Evee had 10 points.

Chattanooga plays Furman on the road on Saturday. VMI plays East Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC