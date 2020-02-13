Vila scores 23 to lift Chattanooga over VMI 86-67

HONOLULU (AP)Joshua Morgan scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and became Long Beach State's single-season blocks leader, Michael Carter III hit a free throw with three seconds left, and the 49ers beat Hawaii 50-49 on Wednesday night.

Morgan had three blocks, giving him 60 this season and breaking Terrance O'Kelley's mark of 59 set in the 1993-94 season. Chance Hunter scored 10 points for Long Beach State (8-17, 3-6) and Carter finished with nine.