Vander Plas’ double-double leads Ohio past E. Michigan

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

YPSILANTI, Mich (AP)Ben Vander Plas scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 60-58 on Saturday.

Jason Preston had 14 points and eight rebounds for Ohio (10-8, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Preston distributed seven assists though committed eight turnovers. Jordan Dartis scored 11 points while Sylvester Ogbonda collared 14 rebounds.

Noah Morgan scored a career-high 23 points for the Eagles (10-8, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Ty Groce added 17 points and Jalen King grabbed 10 boards.

The Bobcats improvde to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Ohio defeated Eastern Michigan 74-68 on Jan. 7.

Ohio matches up against Toledo at home on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan plays Bowling Green on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories