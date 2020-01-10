Van Vliet leads William & Mary over UNC-Wilmington 79-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Andy Van Vliet had 18 points and 11 rebounds as William & Mary topped UNC Wilmington 79-63 on Thursday night. Nathan Knight added 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Tribe. Knight also had five assists for the Tribe.

Luke Loewe had 14 points for William & Mary (12-5, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Bryce Barnes added 11 points.

Jaylen Sims had 21 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks (5-13, 0-5), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Ty Gadsden added 10 points.

William & Mary plays College of Charleston at home on Saturday. UNC Wilmington plays Elon on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories