Van Vliet leads William & Mary over James Madison 88-75

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Andy Van Vliet tied his career high with 22 points as William & Mary won its seventh consecutive home game, defeating James Madison 88-75 on Thursday night.

Van Vliet made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight blocks.

Nathan Knight had 19 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three assists for William & Mary (15-6, 7-1 Colonial Athletic Conference). Luke Loewe added 18 points. Thornton Scott had seven points and 11 assists.

The Tribe swatted a season-high 12 blocks.

William & Mary totaled 48 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Darius Banks had 24 points for the Dukes (8-11, 1-7), whose losing streak reached five games. Matt Lewis added 22 points and six rebounds. Deshon Parker had 14 points.

William & Mary plays Towson at home on Saturday. James Madison takes on Elon on the road on Saturday.

