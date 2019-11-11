Van Hyfte, Tapley lead No. 20 Arizona St. women past Army

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Ja’Tavia Tapley scored a career-high 18 pointson7-of-12 shooting, sophomore Jayde Van Hyfte had her first career double-double, and No. 20 Arizona State beat Army 83-51 on Sunday.

Tapley – a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from USC, where she started 26 games last season – tied her career best with four steals and Van Hyfte finished with 12 points and career-high 10 rebounds. Robbi Ryan also scored 12 points for Arizona State.

The Sun Devils (2-0) scored 15 of the game’s first 17 points and never trailed. Army missed 4 of 5 from the field and committed three turnovers during Arizona State’s opening spurt. Tapley made two free throws and then back-to-back layups to spark a 13-1 run to start the second quarter as the Black Knights went four-plus minutes without a field goal.

Lindsey Scamman led Army (0-2) with 12points.

Arizona State outrebounded the Black Knights 56-25 and scored 34 points off 25 Army turnovers.

