UTSA holds on for 85-81 win over Old Dominion in OT

NCAA Basketball
NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Jhivvan Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 3:57 remaining in overtime and finished with a season-high 45 points to give UTSA a lead they would not relinquish en route to an 85-81 win over Old Dominion on Thursday night.

The Monarchs’ Malik Curry made 1 of 2 free throws to even the contest at 71 with 5 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Keaton Wallace had 21 points and six rebounds for UTSA (11-13, 5-6 Conference USA). Jacob Germany added eight points and 15 rebounds. Byron Frohnen had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Curry scored a season-high 30 points for the Monarchs (9-15, 5-6). A.J. Oliver II added 20 points. Xavier Green had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Aaron Carver tied a career high with 20 rebounds plus 1 point.

UTSA takes on Charlotte on the road on Saturday. Old Dominion plays UTEP at home on Saturday.

