1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings FOX News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings

UNC-Wilmington beats North Carolina Wesleyan 113-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Jaylen Sims had a career-high 26 points as UNC Wilmington easily beat North Carolina Wesleyan 113-53 on Tuesday night.

Sims hit 10 of 13 shots, including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers. In one stretch, he made three consecutive 3-pointers in just over a minute of playing time.

Jake Boggs added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Seahawks.

Shykeim Phillips had 19 points for UNC Wilmington (3-2). Mike Okauru added 14 points.

UNC Wilmington is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

A.J. Frye had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Battling Bishops. Ricardo Bullock added 15 points.

UNCW made 17 3-pointers in 30 attempts and the Battling Bishops missed all 19 of their tries.

UNC Wilmington faces Cleveland St. on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories