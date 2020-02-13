Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Umude lifts South Dakota over W. Illinois 85-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Stanley Umude had a season-high 28 points as South Dakota won its eighth consecutive game, topping Western Illinois 85-72 on Wednesday night.

Umude shot 10 for 13 from the field and grabbed six rebounds.

Tyler Hagedorn had 16 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (19-8, 9-3 Summit League). Triston Simpson added 15 points and six assists. Tyler Peterson had seven rebounds.

Kobe Webster scored a career-high 29 points for the Leathernecks (5-17, 2-10), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Zion Young added 21 points.

The Coyotes leveled the season series against the Leathernecks with the win. Western Illinois defeated South Dakota 82-75 on Dec. 29. South Dakota plays Oral Roberts on the road on Saturday. Western Illinois takes on North Dakota at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC