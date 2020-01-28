UMKC routs Crowley’s Ridge College in non-league game, 99-41

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP)Josiah Allick had 18 points to lead five Kansas City players in double figures as the Roos rolled past Crowley’s Ridge College 99-41 on Monday night.

Brandon McKissic added 15 points for the Roos. Franck Kamgain chipped in 14, Rob Whitfield scored 13 and Jahshire Hardnett had 10. McKissic also had six assists and Kamgain posted seven assists.

Randy Stanley had 18 points for the Pioneers. Bo Roberson added seven rebounds.

Kansas City (11-11) takes on Chicago State on the road on Saturday.

