Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

UMBC wins its 4th straight game, rolls over Albany, 69-50

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)K.J. Jackson had 21 points as Maryland-Baltimore County rolled past Albany 69-50 on Thursday night.

Dimitrije Spasojevic had 16 points for UMBC (13-14, 6-6 America East Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Brandon Horvath added 16 points and 14 rebounds. R.J. Eytle-Rock had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Ahmad Clark had 18 points for the Great Danes (14-13, 7-5). Antonio Rizzuto added 11 points. Trey Hutcheson had nine rebounds.

Cameron Healy, whose 16 points per game entering the match-up ranked second on the Great Danes, was held to only 6 points (1 of 10).

The Retrievers evened the season series against the Great Danes with the win. Albany defeated UMBC 67-63 on Jan. 29. UMBC takes on Vermont on the road on Saturday. Albany plays New Hampshire at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC