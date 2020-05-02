Breaking News
KETK working to fix technical issue for antenna viewers

UCLA’s Jalen Hill withdraws name from NBA draft

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Jalen Hill is staying at UCLA for his redshirt junior season.

A team spokesman says Hill has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft.

Hill started 25 of 30 games for the Bruins under first-year coach Mick Cronin last season, averaging 9 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds.

Junior guard Chris Hill has declared for the draft, although he could still return.

The Bruins lost out on highly regarded recruit Daishen Nix, who decommitted from UCLA in order to sign with the G League and begin a pro career next season.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar