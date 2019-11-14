Breaking News
UCLA signs guard Daishen Nix to letter of intent

LOS ANGELES (AP)Daishen Nix has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at UCLA.

Coach Mick Cronin’s first signing since taking over the program is a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard from Las Vegas.

Nix averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists as a junior last season for Trinity International, which plays in the Grind Session Circuit, a league comprised of prep schools around the country.

As a sophomore and junior, Nix helped lead Trinity International to consecutive NSCAA Division I titles.

Cronin said Wednesday that Nix ”has special talents on the basketball court and, at times, has shown unique X-ray vision as a passer.”

