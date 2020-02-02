UC Irvine routs Cal State Fullerton 91-61

NCAA Basketball
IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Tommy Rutherford and Brad Greene each scored 18 points as UC Irivne routed Cal State Fullerton 91-61 on Saturday night.

Rutherford didn’t miss a free throw (8 of 8) and Greene was 8-of-10 shooting with a game-high 12 rebounds and four blocks. Evan Leonard added 15 points and Eyassu Worku had 11 for UC Irvine (13-9, 5-1 Big West Conference), which shot 57% (32 of 56) from the floor.

Jackson Rowe and Brandon Kamga scored 18 points apiece to lead Cal State Fullerton (8-14, 3-4). Davon Clare added 13 points.

The Anteaters had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 54-34 halftime advantage.

Cal State Fullerton returns home to face UC Riverside on Wednesday. UC Irvine hosts UC Davis on Thursday.

