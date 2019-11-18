Breaking News
Police: At least 9 people shot, some killed, in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Tripp, Pacific beat UC Riverside 58-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Jahlil Tripp score 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to help Pacific beat UC Riverside 58-51 on Sunday.

Justin Moore added 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists for Pacific.

Austin Vereen hit a 3-pointer to cap a 15-4 run that made it 49-43 and the Tigers (4-2) led the rest of the way.

Pacific committed just six turnovers and limited the Highlanders (2-2) to just 35.2% (19 of 54) shooting.

Freshman Zyon Pullin had a season-high 14 points and Dragan Elkaz scored 10 for UC Riverside. Callum McRae added eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories