1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings FOX News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings

Toppin scores 21 to carry Dayton over Omaha 93-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Obi Toppin had 21 points and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Omaha 93-68 on Tuesday night.

Rodney Chatman added 13 points, Trey Landers 11 and Ibi Watson 11 for the Flyers (3-0).

JT Gibson had 21 points for the Mavericks (2-3). KJ Robinson added 13 points and Matt Pile had eight rebounds.

The game was last tied at 10-all with 13:57 to play in the first half before the Flyers went on a 21-2 run for a 31-12 lead with 4:52 remaining. The lead reached 22 points a few minutes later and Dayton led 43-25 at halftime. Dayton’s largest lead was 93-66 in the final minute.

Dayton pushed the pace, scoring 23 fast break points to Omaha’s eight. The Flyers also had a 26-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Dayton plays Georgia in the Maui Invitational on Monday. Omaha plays at Washington State on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories