Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti turning pro back home in Italy

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti is skipping his final season to turn pro with Olimpia Milano is his home country of Italy.

The EuroLeague club announced the signing of Moretti on Tuesday, ending a three-year Texas Tech career that included a school record in free-throw accuracy at 90.6% (213 of 235).

Moretti played a strong supporting role in helping the Red Raiders reach the NCAA championship game during the 2018-19 season. Texas Tech lost to Virginia in overtime. Moretti shot 46% from 3-point range and averaged 11.5 points per game.

During a final season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Moretti was second on the team in scoring at 13 points per game while shooting 38% from long range.

Moretti is set to follow in the footsteps of his father, Paolo Moretti, who played professionally in Italy and Greece is now a pro coach in Italy.

The EuroLeague announced Monday it has canceled the remainder of this season because of the pandemic. The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1.

