Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Kansas City 76-64

NCAA Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Lesley Varner II and Jordan Jackson scored 17 points apiece as Texas Rio Grande Valley beat Kansas City 76-64 on Thursday night. Javon Levi added 15 points for the Vaqueros.

Varner II hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds. Levi also had 12 assists for the Vaqueros.

Jahshire Hardnett had 17 points for the Roos (9-8, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Josiah Allick added 10 points.

Texas Rio Grande Valley (5-10, 1-1), which snapped its five-game losing streak, plays Chicago State at home on Saturday. Kansas City plays New Mexico State on the road on Saturday.

