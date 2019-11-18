Breaking News
Police: At least 9 people shot, some killed, in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Texas A&M-CC gets first win, beats UT Rio Grande Valley

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Jashawn Talton-Thomas scored 23 points with nine rebounds and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat UT Rio Grande 63-55 on Sunday at the Islander Invitational.

The Islander won their first game of the season to end a four-game losing streak.

For the third time this season the Islanders led at halftime and this time they made it hold up. They led 32-29 and never trailed in the second half.

Jalen White made 1 of 2 foul shots for a 9-8 Vaqueros lead with 15:49 before halftime. They never led again.

Myles Smith scored 15 points and Elijah Schmidt added 11 for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Islanders had a 45-25 rebounding advantage over the Vaqueros (1-4).

Jordan Jackson led UT Rio Grande Valley with 13 points.

—–

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories