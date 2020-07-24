Tennessee Lady Vols add Walker as Harper’s 2nd grad transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Lady Vols have signed Jordan Walker from Western Michigan as the second graduate transfer this year for coach Kellie Harper.

Tennessee confirmed the signing Friday.

The 5-foot-8 guard led Western Michigan in scoring last season, and Walker will have two seasons of eligibility after graduating in three years with a political science degree.

”Jordan brings experience at the guard position and provides us much-needed depth on the perimeter,” Harper said. ”She is a terrific addition to the rest of our roster, as she can knock down the open shot, create off the bounce and distribute the ball. I was impressed with her level of maturity, and I am excited for her to be a part of our family.”

Walker averaged 16 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals last season. She has started 54 of 64 games in her career, scoring in double figures in 38 of those games.

Harper also signed Keyen Green as a graduate transferin April. Walker is the fourth graduate transfer in Lady Vols’ history.