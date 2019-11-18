Breaking News
Police: At least 9 people shot, some killed, in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Teague’s double-double helps Ball St. beat Indiana St. 69-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Tahjai Teague had 22 points and 10 rebounds, K.J. Walton added 16 points and nine boards, and Ball State beat Indiana State 69-55 on Sunday.

Teague was 10-of-13 shooting and had three blocks. Ishmael El-Amin added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Ball State (3-1).

El-Amin hit a 3-pointer to spark a 20-5 run to open the second half that gave the Cardinals a 47-31 lead with 11 minutes to go and Indiana State trailed by at least nine the rest of the way. The Sycamores (0-3) made just 2 of 11 from the field during that span.

Ball State, which shot just 37.9% (11 of 29) in the first half and took a 27-26 lead into the break, made 12 of 23 second-half shots.

The Cardinals outrebounded Indiana State 41-28 and made more free throws (17) than the Sycamores attempted (13).

Jordan Barnes led Indiana State with 12 points and Tyreke Key scored 11.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories