Taylor scores 39 to lift Austin Peay past McKendree 80-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Terry Taylor had a season-high 39 points as Austin Peay topped McKendree 80-61 on Tuesday night.

Taylor made 9 of 10 foul shots and added nine rebounds.

Carlos Paez had 10 points for Austin Peay (5-5), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Antwuan Butler added nine assists.

The Governors forced a season-high 26 turnovers.

Jakobie Robinson had 12 points for the Bearcats. Logan Kohrmann added 11 points.

Austin Peay plays Duquesne on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories