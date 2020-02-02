Taylor carries Austin Peay past E. Illinois 68-64

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Terry Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds as Austin Peay stretched its winning streak to 10 games, edging past Eastern Illinois 68-64 on Saturday.

Jordyn Adams had 13 points for Austin Peay (16-7, 10-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Antwuan Butler added 12 points. Carlos Paez had 11 points.

Mack Smith had 13 points for the Panthers (11-11, 4-6). Marvin Johnson added 10 points. JaQualis Matlock had 10 points. George Dixon had six points and 12 rebounds.

Austin Peay takes on Tennessee State on the road on Thursday. Eastern Illinois takes on Eastern Kentucky at home on Thursday.

