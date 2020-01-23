Live Now
Talton-Thomas leads Texas A&M-CC past New Orleans 74-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Jashawn Talton-Thomas had 21 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi edged past New Orleans 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Irshaad Hunte had 15 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8-12, 4-5 Southland Conference). Jordan Hairston added 14 points. Myles Smith had 13 points.

Jaylen Key had 14 points for the Privateers (6-13, 2-7). Bryson Robinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Troy Green had 11 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Incarnate Word on the road on Saturday. New Orleans plays Nicholls State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

