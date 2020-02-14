Breaking News
At least one dozen pistols stolen from Gander Outdoors in overnight burglary
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Surging Pacific smacks faltering Portland for a 20-point win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Jahlil Tripp scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and Pacific pulled away from Portland with a 75-55 win on Thursday night for its fifth straight win.

Broc Finstuen scored 13 for Pacific (20-8, 8-4 West Coast Conference) and Pierre Crockrell II scored 10 points with 10 assists against just a single turnover. Despite 14 missed 3-point attempts, the Tigers made 30-of-60 shooting overall.

Shaquillo Fritz made a layup and a jump shot for a 15-12 lead with 8:47 before intermission and the Tigers never trailed again. Pacific led 34-24 at halftime and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way. Crockrell made two foul shots with 5:22 remaining for a 64-44 lead.

JoJo Walker led the Pilots (9-18, 1-11) with 20 points and Isaiah White scored 12. Portland has lost 10 straight.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC