Sule lifts Texas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 71-51

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Alonzo Sule had 15 points off the bench to carry Texas State to a 71-51 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday night.

Shelby Adams had 12 points for Texas State (13-9, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference). Isiah Small added 10 points. Eric Terry had seven rebounds.

The Warhawks led 30-24 at halftime before Texas State went on a 17-6 run to start the second half and were largely in control the rest of the way.

Michael Ertel had 18 points for the Warhawks (6-14, 2-9), whose losing streak reached seven games. Tyree White added 15 points and seven rebounds. Josh Nicholas had eight rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks this season. Texas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 64-63 on Jan. 16.

Texas State takes on Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe matches up against Texas-Arlington on the road on Saturday.

