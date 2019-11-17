Stony Brook tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Elijah Olaniyi had 20 points and six rebounds as Stony Brook defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-58 on Saturday.

Andrew Garcia added 16 points, five rebounds and four steals for Stony Brook (3-2). Makale Foreman chipped in 14 points.

Jordan Jackson had 15 points, four assists and four steals for the Vaqueros (1-3). Uche Dibiamaka added 11 points. Chris Freeman had 10 points.

Stony Brook plays North Dakota State on Sunday. Texas Rio Grande Valley faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories