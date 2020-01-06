Breaking News
Stewart scores 29, N. Dakota beats Purdue Fort Wayne 83-69

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Marlon Stewart tied his career high with 29 points, Filip Rebraca had his fourth consecutive double-double, and North Dakota beat Purdue Fort Wayne 83-69 on Sunday night.

Stewart added eight assists and six rebounds and Rebraca finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Brady Danielson and Stewart hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave North Dakota (8-8, 2-0 Summit League) the lead for good at 30-27 and sparked a 13-4 run to close the first half. Stewart scored seven points in that stretch and added five points and two assists during a 12-2 spurt to open the second that pushed the lead into double figures for good.

Dylan Carl led Fort Wayne (8-9, 1-1) with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The rest of the Mastodons shot just 35% (17 of 48) from the field.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

