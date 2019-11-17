Stevens carries Colorado St. past Loyola Marymount 74-64

NCAA Basketball
LOS ANGELES (AP)Isaiah Stevens had 21 points as Colorado State defeated Loyola Marymount 74-64 on Saturday night.

Stevens shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Nico Carvacho had 17 points for Colorado State (3-1). Kris Martin added 11 points and six rebounds.

Eli Scott had 16 points and seven assists for the Lions (1-2). Ivan Alipiev added 11 points. Parker Dortch had seven rebounds.

Colorado State plays Arkansas State at home on Wednesday. Loyola Marymount plays Air Force on Thursday.

