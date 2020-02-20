Breaking News
Longview police search for missing man in the area
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Stephens scores 27 to lift Lafayette over Boston U. 61-59

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Pa. (AP)E.J. Stephens scored a career-high 27 points and Lafayette held off Boston University’s late rally for a 61-59 victory on Wednesday night.

Stephens’ 3-pointer gave the Leopards a 59-49 lead with 6:50 remaining. Walter Whyte scored six points and Max Mahoney had four to pull BU to 61-59 with 23 seconds left. Whyte then forced a turnover but the Terriers missed two shots to end it.

Myles Cherry added 10 points for Lafayette (17-9, 9-6 Patriot League).

Whyte finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Terriers (16-12, 10-5). Mahoney had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Leopards evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. Boston University defeated Lafayette 73-72 on Jan. 2. Lafayette plays Loyola (Md.) at home on Saturday. Boston University plays American at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC