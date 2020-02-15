Stephens scores 18 points as Lafayette tops Holy Cross 72-62

Closings
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)E.J. Stephens scored 18 points as Lafayette topped Holy Cross 72-62 on Saturday.

Myles Cherry added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Leopards (16-9, 8-6 Patriot League) and Tyrone Perry had 15 points with six rebounds.

Joe Pridgen had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (3-24, 2-12 Patriot League), who have now lost seven games in a row. Matt Faw added 19 points and eight rebounds. Connor Niego had 11 points.

Lafayette defeated Holy Cross 82-64 on Jan. 8.

Holy Cross takes on Bucknell at home on Monday.

Lafayette plays at home against Boston University on Wednesday.

