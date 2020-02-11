Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Stanley powers Hampton to an 80-70 win over UNC Asheville

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Ben Stanley had 25 points as Hampton defeated UNC-Asheville 80-70 on Monday night.

Jermaine Marrow had 18 points and seven assists for Hampton (11-13, 6-5 Big South Conference). Edward Oliver-Hampton added 13 points. Davion Warren had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

LJ Thorpe had a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Bulldogs (10-13, 4-8). DeVon Baker added 15 points. Tajion Jones had 14 points.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Hampton defeated UNC-Asheville 88-86 on Jan. 18. Hampton plays Campbell on the road on Thursday. UNC-Asheville plays Longwood at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC