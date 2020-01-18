Stanley lifts Hampton over UNC Asheville 88-86

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)

Ben Stanley had 33 points to outscore LJ Thorpe and lead Hampton to an 88-86 win over UNC Asheville on Saturday, ending the Pirates’ seven-game road losing streak.

Thorpe led the Bulldogs with a career-high 31 points plus nine rebounds.

Jermaine Marrow had 26 points for Hampton (8-10, 3-2 Big South Conference). Greg Heckstall added 11 points – including five in the final two minutes – and nine rebounds.

Heckstall’s 3-pointer with 1:46 remaining gave Hampton an 85-78 lead but the Pirates were outscored 8-3 the rest of the way, making only 1 of 5 at the free-throw line. A hurried 3-point attempt by Thorpe missed at the buzzer.

The Pirates (8-10, 3-2 Big South) shot 57%, their same percentage from the free-throw line (12 of 21).

Tajion Jones had 21 points for the Bulldogs (7-9, 1-4). DeVon Baker added 16 points and Lavar Batts 12.

Hampton matches up against Gardner-Webb on the road on Monday. UNC Asheville plays Longwood on the road on Monday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com