Soriano lifts Fordham over George Washington in A10 tourney

NEW YORK (AP)Joel Soriano tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Fordham to a 72-52 win over George Washington in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

No. 14 seed Fordham advances to face sixth-seeded Duquesne on Thursday. The Rams have dropped four straight in the series.

Jalen Cobb had 15 points for Fordham (9-22). Erten Gazi added 12 points, and Antwon Portley had 10.

Soriano scored the opening basket of the game and Fordham never trailed, scoring the final 11 points of the first half for a 15-point lead.

Armel Potter scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half on 8-of-12 shooting. for the Colonials (12-20). Chase Paar added eight rebounds. George Washington scored 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

