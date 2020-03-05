Soriano carries Fordham over George Washington 63-52

WASHINGTON (AP)Joel Soriano recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds to carry Fordham to a 63-52 win over George Washington on Wednesday night, breaking the Rams’ 10-game losing streak.

Josh Colon had 17 points for Fordham (8-21, 2-15 Atlantic 10 Conference). Erten Gazi added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Armel Potter had 16 points for the Colonials (12-18, 6-11), who have now lost four games in a row. Jamison Battle added 10 points and seven rebounds. Maceo Jack had 10 points.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Colonials on the season. Fordham defeated George Washington 59-54 on Jan. 22. Fordham finishes out the regular season against George Mason at home on Saturday. George Washington finishes out the regular season against Dayton on the road on Saturday.

