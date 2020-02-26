Solomon Young scores 20 points, Iowa State beats TCU 65-59

AMES, Iowa (AP)What’s one explanation for Iowa State guard Tre Jackson’s career night Tuesday against TCU?

“I had the mask off,” the 6-1 freshman joked.

Jackson – who had been wearing the protective gear since breaking his nose a month ago – scored a career-high 18 points and the Cyclones outlasted the Horned Frogs 65-59 at Hilton Coliseum.

Jackson drilled four 3-pointers in the first half as Iowa State (12-16, 5-10 Big 12 Conference) built a 41-25 lead, then calmly sank two key free throws in the final 20 seconds to help seal the win.

“Tre’s ability to make shots, that’s a game changer, and Tre made those big 3s,” Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said.

Solomon Young scored 20 points to lead Iowa State, which made a concerted effort early in the game to pound the ball into the paint.

“I just tried to stay active,” the 6-8 junior forward said. “Tried to get in position, get angles and score when I got the ball and make good decisions.”

Desmond Bane scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half to lead the Horned Frogs (15-13, 6-9), who took a 55-53 lead with 5:18 left on a pair of P.J. Fuller free throws.

TCU played without starting point guard and second-leading scorer RJ Nembhard, who suffered an injury during warm-ups.

“It’s a blow,” said Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon, whose team scored four points in the final five minutes. “He’s an experienced guy. I felt we came out and played with some fight. We just didn’t get it done to the level we need to.”

Iowa State sank six straight free throws in the final 45 seconds- four from Rasir Bolton and two from a mask-free Jackson.

“Just being confident and just letting it fly,” Jackson said of his first double-digit scoring effort since notching 12 points in a Jan. 11 win over Oklahoma. “I know I can shoot the ball, just got to be confident. That’s it.”

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs were outscored in the paint (28-18) for the eighth time in the past 12 games and fell to 0-8 on the road in Big 12 play. TCU shot just 33% (9 of 27) in the first half, but turned the tables on Iowa State in the second half, limiting the Cyclones to 33% shooting during its comeback effort.

Iowa State: The Cyclones rebounded from their worst home loss in Hilton Coliseum’s nearly 50-year history – an 87-57 rout Saturday against Texas Tech. They notched their fifth win in the past seven home games despite scoring just 24 points in the second half.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

TCU had nine offensive rebounds in the second half – and six in the first four minutes after the break. Bane grabbed six of those, including three on one possession that helped key a 10-0 run that quickly cut Iowa State’s 16-point halftime lead to seven points.

HE SAID IT

“We needed this one. I told our guys we’re playing for fourth place. If we win the game we’re in fourth place. We didn’t get done and I didn’t like how we did it.” – TCU coach Jamie Dixon

UP NEXT

TCU: Plays host to Baylor on Saturday.

Iowa State: Plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25