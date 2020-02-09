Closings
Simmons scores 24, Youngstown St tops Cleveland St 67-55

NCAA Basketball
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Jelani Simmons came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score a career-high 24 points to lead Youngstown State to a 67-55 win over Cleveland State on Saturday night.

Simmons scored 14 points in 15 minutes in the second half to help the Penguins (14-11, 7-5 Horizon League) to erase a 32-26 halftime deficit.

After shooting 38% and making 2 of 11 3-pointers in the first half, Youngstown State shot 48% and made 5 of 13 3s after the break.

Darius Quisenberry added 16 points and Michael Akuchie 12 with 10 rebounds for the Penguins.

Algevon Eichelberg led the Vikings (9-16, 5-7) with 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting. and Torrey Patton added 13.

Youngstown State, which lost the first matchup 82-74 on Jan. 4, plays at Detroit Mercy on Thursday. Cleveland State is on the road against Oakland on Thursday.

