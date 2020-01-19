Shivers, Burns propel Southern past UAPB 75-56

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Ahsante Shivers tossed in 18 points and freshman Damiree Burns came off the bench to score 16 as Southern cruised to a 75-56 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Burns scored 11 first-half points to spark the Jaguars (5-13, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to a 37-24 lead at intermission. The Golden Lions (3-13, 2-2) never threatened the lead after the break. Micah Bradford added 11 points and Amel Kuljuhovic grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to go with eight points.

Zavian Jackson came off the bench to score 15 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Terrance Banyard added 13 points. UAPB shot 48% from the floor but struggled from distance (4 of 12) and at the free-throw line 10 of 24 (42%).

Southern made half of its 52 shots, sank 4 of 10 from distance, but also struggled at the foul line, making just 19 of 33 (58%).

