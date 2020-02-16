Sherod scores 23 to carry Richmond past VCU 77-59

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Nick Sherod drained 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Richmond beat VCU 77-59 on Saturday.

Grant Golden had 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Richmond (19-6, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Blake Francis added 13 points, Nathan Cayo had 11 points and Jacob Gilyard had 10 points, six assists and five steals. Sherod had eight rebounds.

Richmond closed the first half with a 9-0 road to lead 42-24. The 24 points as a season-low for VCU. A 12-2 run early in the third quarter effectively put the game away.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (17-8, 7-5). Issac Vann added 10 points. Vince Williams had seven rebounds.

VCU defeated Richmond 87-68 on Jan. 28. Richmond matches up against George Mason at home on Wednesday. VCU matches up against No. 6 Dayton at home on Tuesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com