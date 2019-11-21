1  of  3
Live Now
NBC Special Coverage of Trump impeachment inquiry FOX News Special Coverage of Impeachment Inquiry WATCH LIVE: President Trump in Austin touring the Apple facility

Sessoms hits late jumper, Binghamton beats NJIT 77-75

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Sam Sessoms, who finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, drove for a layup in the final seconds to give Binghamton a 77-75 win over NJIT on Wednesday night.

Binghamton (2-3), which won its second straight after starting the season 0-3, trailed throughout the game until Brenton Mills fed Sessoms on his way to the hoop and a 74-73 advantage with 2:01 remaining. Pierre Sarr split a pair of free throws for a 75-73 lead. NJIT’s Shyquan Gibbs answered with a jumper to tie with 1:14 left in the game. Sessoms then hit the game winner with two ticks left on the clock.

NJIT’s Zach Cooks had a career high while setting the school record for most points in a game as he posted 35, draining 6 of 12 from distance. San Antonio Brinson also had a career-best 22 points to go with 11 rebounds.

The Highlanders were up 43-35 at the break before Binghamton rallied to win the second half 42-32.

Binghamton will host Army Saturday. NJIT (2-3) will play at Brown Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC