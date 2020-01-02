Breaking News
Scott lifts Cincinnati past UConn 67-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

CINCINNATI (AP)Tre Scott scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to carry Cincinnati to a 67-51 win over UConn in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teamson Wednesday night.

Chris Vogt had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Bearcats, (8-5), who beat UConn for the eighth-straight time. Jarron Cumberland added 15 points.

Cincinnait shot 50% in the first half and held the Huskies to 26% to open a 35-19 lead. UConn made 3 of 9 shots from 3-point range but just 4 of 18 inside the arc for a season-low opening half.

Brendan Adams had 11 points for the Huskies (9-4). James Bouknight added 10 points. Akok Akok had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Bog scored the first five points of the game and the Bearcats never trailed. His three-point play, part of an 8-0 run, put the lead in double figures for good at 22-10 midway through the first half.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

