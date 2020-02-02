Scanlon lifts Belmont over Jacksonville State 78-64

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Tyler Scanlon scored 19 points with three assists to lead five Bruins in double-digit scoring and Belmont beat Jacksonville State 78-64 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski and Adam Kunkel scored 13 points apiece and Caleb Hollander had 12 for Belmont (16-7, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which made 10 of 29 3-pointers (35%) to the Gamecocks’ 4 of 13 (33%). Ben Sheppard had 10 points.

Jacara Cross scored a career-high 25 points and Kayne Henry had 16 off the bench for Jacksonville State (9-14, 4-6), which committed 22 turnovers. Ty Hudson scored 13 points and Derrick Cook made four assists.

Belmont (16-7, 7-3) takes on Murray State at home on Thursday. Jacksonville State faces Southeast Missouri on the road on Thursday.

